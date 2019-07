Two of Motown Records' most signature R&B groups — The Temptations and The Four Tops — will perform at the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls in September.

The performance is September 26, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale for pavilion donors on Wednesday. Pavilion members and subscribers can buy beginning Thursday. The general public can purchase tickets on Friday.

For more information, visit washingtonpavilion.org.