The Thunderbirds, the U.S. Air Force’s official air demonstration team, arrived at Joe Foss field Thursday with a roar.

The first of two Thunderbird's “Hometown Hero” Orientation flights will feature Sioux Falls school teacher Brad Brockmueller.

Brockmueller was nominated because of his focus on STEM courses in area schools.

The Thunderbirds are in town for the Sioux Falls Air Show, which runs this Saturday and Sunday.