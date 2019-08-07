The WomenUnite Event will be August 13 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center

WomenUnite provides an opportunity for women to be more extensively educated about a specific need and solution, than may be possible through company United Way rallies. The event also provides an opportunity to involve women who may not be in a workplace with a United Way rally.

Register Here

Tuesday, August 13

11:30am to 1:00pm

Sioux Falls Convention Center (new venue this year)

Cost: $20/person

Goals of WomenUnite Include:

*Create/increase awareness around Sioux Empire United Way and United Way funded programs.

*Inspire and educate around health and human services programs by having speakers and/or videos that include personal stories of impact.

*Encourage excitement for giving and raise dollars at event to support the Sioux Empire United Way and United Way funded programs.

*Take action through volunteerism.

At this year's event more than 900 women from across the Sioux Empire will learn how United Way programs are fighting to better the lives of children, people in crisis and vulnerable adults.