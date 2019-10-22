The ZombieWalk is back in downtown Sioux Falls

The ZombieWalk returns to downtown Sioux Falls on Saturday and raises money for Ladder of Smiles.

The non-profit organization provides support to the Shriner Children's Hospital Shrine Endowment Fund. Since 1961, Ladder of Smiles has donated over two-point-four million dollars to the fund.

Make-up for the ZombieWalk goes from noon to three, and the walk begins at three. The new route for the walk starts on 13th street, goes up Phillips Avenue to 11th, turns right down 11th and goes down 1st avenue back to 13th.

It is $3 to participate in the walk, and if you would like to get "zombie-fied" with make-up at the Icon Lounge, it is only an extra $5.

The Sioux Falls roller Dollz and El Riad Shrine help to host the walk and supply volunteers for the event.