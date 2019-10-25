The eve of College GameDay

College GameDay appears to be that familiar thing on television where a lot of guys like to talk about football, cause a friendly commotion, and invigorate a raucous crowd behind them. All of those things hold true, except the fans that usually watch the broadcast on a Saturday morning in South Dakota will actually get to be a part of that.

Those fans are already on the College Green at South Dakota State University as they begin an almost comfortable wait in front of the famed broadcast set. A lot of the people say it would not be terrible for the temperature to be a few degrees warmer.