The heat can be dangerous for the elderly

Hot summer days can be dangerous for anybody, but especially for the elderly.

Heat-related dangers for the elderly skyrocket during the hot summer months.

Older people are at an increased risk for heat illness, like heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

That is why organizations like "Visiting Angels" and "Meals on Wheels" are vital to the well-being of seniors.

"When were there every day our caregivers can recognize when something is off, or they aren't acting the way they were yesterday, or if the heat's getting to them," Owner of the Sioux Falls Visiting Angels, Travis Remme said.

There isn't a more important time to help the elderly than when the heat is a danger to them.

A senior's lifestyle can also be a risk to them, including a hot living space or overdressing.

Many seniors don't run their air conditioning or may not even have an A/C at all.

They also may neglect their own health.

"They don't drink a lot of water, they're maybe not recognizing the signs that you and me would, so having that check every single day is important," said Remme.

If your loved one doesn't have access to a program like "Visiting Angels" or "Meals on Wheels," make sure to set a time that someone can visit their home and provide a wellness check.

Links are attached to this article.