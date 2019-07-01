The last case ends up being the biggest for a Sioux Falls detective

Detective Mike Webb said he had many major cases throughout his 25 year career with the Sioux Falls Police Department, but his last case ended up being the biggest. It was a 38-year-old cold case that was pieced together as he retired in February. He had been working on it since 2009, but things didn't really start to come together on it until 2019.

He was at his retirement luncheon on February 15th when he received the phone call from the state lab director that DNA left by Theresa Bentaas on a beer can and cigarette butts matched Baby Andrew. That's according to court documents. Bentaas was later arrested and charged with first degree murder, accused of leaving Baby Andrew on the side of the road in 1981.

Detective Webb is officially retired from the Sioux Falls Police Department and currently works as a polygraph examiner performing private exams. He said it's been a little tough having to get used to being on his own schedule, but he's enjoying it. He likes to be outdoors. He coaches youth sports. He also has a boat that he plans on enjoying more now that his schedule will allow it.

"When I see a big case on the news, you still have that feeling you want to be part of it. You want to be there with your partners and solve that case," he said. "There’s a lot of excitement in that job and a lot of satisfaction in putting the puzzle together."

But his last puzzle he put together was the biggest one of his career.

"There’s a weight that comes off you when you don’t have that any more, and maybe push those thoughts aside of what you’ve seen and dealt with the past 25 years and having freedom," he said.