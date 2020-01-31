The mockus before the caucus: students learn about Iowa's famous political event

The Iowa caucus is days away, but students at Georgetown University in the nation's capital are holding their own version of a caucus, called a mockus.

“I have never experienced a caucus," Georgetown University freshman Kelvin Doe said.

Doe is from Texas. He will probably never caucus in Iowa, but he wants to understand what all the hype is about.

So, he is mockusing.

“What’s it like in Iowa? How is it different?" Doe asked.

Students wanted to learn about Iowa's unique system to pick a presidential nominee.

“It can be a chaotic process, but ultimately I think it can be a very grassroots and rewarding process," said Patrick Burgwinkle, Hillary Clinton's 2016 caucus press secretary.

He understands how the caucus works. and thinks people outside Iowa should too.

“Anyone who has an interest in who the Democratic nominee should understand how Iowa chooses its delegates," Burgwinkle said.

At this mockus, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) came out on top. But of course, these results do not count.

The real thing will happen Monday night, and for the first time Iowans in Washington will have a chance to participate.

“Just because I chose to go to college outside of the state of Iowa, doesn’t mean that my voting should be temporarily disenfranchised while I’m not in the state," said Georgetown University senior Joshua Mauss.

Mauss, who is from Dubuque, Iowa, applied to the Iowa Democratic Party to have a satellite caucus in Washington. The party accepted, and now he will not have to miss out on the first big test for the Democratic presidential nominees.

As for who is he caucusing for? He is keeping that a secret for now.

The Washington satellite caucus is one of 25 out-of-state locations for Iowa caucus goers. Ninety registered voters are expected to show up to the caucus site Monday, according to the Democratic National Committee.

