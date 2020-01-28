The most VIP Super Bowl weekend costs $1.5M, includes butler

Private jet service, a personal butler, or how about a meal with former Patriots star Rob Gronkowski to top off Super Bowl weekend?

From legendary nightclubs to exclusive parties, no place caters to the rich and famous quite like glitzy Miami.

The city’s most luxurious hotels, clubs and restaurants are offering over-the-top packages to entice big spenders looking for action outside the end zone.

According to AP, one $1.5 million package for 20 people includes travel, tickets to the game, a butler, lodging at 10 oceanfront homes, a private dinner and a personal guru.

Another package includes a 4-day cruise around the Caribbean on a private yacht after the game for $720,000.

On Location Experiences’ Sam Soni says their top Super Bowl package last year in Atlanta went for $17,500. This year’s top-tier packages in Miami are $20,000 to $35,000.

