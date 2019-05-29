The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Sioux Falls area

Anheuser-Busch's world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are making several appearances in the Sioux Falls area June 5-9.

The Clydesdales, referred to as 'Gentle Giants', will make their first appearance from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. June 5 at the Hv-Vee on 26th Street and Marion Road.

On June 8th, the 'Gentle Giants' will also participate in the Harrisburg Days Parade. The parade begins at 11 a.m. at the Harrisburg Middle School.

Their last appearance is June 9 at the Canaries Stadium. The fully hitched Clydesdales will be on display at beginning 11 a.m. prior to the ballgame and then parade into the Stadium to help with pregame ceremonies.

In addition to the full 8 horse hitch appearances, the public will have a chance to see the 'Gentle Giants' up close at the following locations:

• June 6, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m., Walmart North on Marion Road and 60th Street

• June 7, 11 a.m. - noon, at the Brookings Mall

• June 7, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., downtown Sioux Falls, 8th & Railroad center

The Clydesdales will be stabled at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds Dairy Barn in from June 5-9. The public is welcome to stop and view the Clydesdales.

The Clydesdales’ appearance in Sioux Falls is one of hundreds made annually by the traveling hitches.

