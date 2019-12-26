Thousands go last minute holiday shopping

As some brought their kids out to the Empire Mall to take pictures with Santa on Christmas Eve, others were scrambling to get their last minute shopping done.

(MGN)

But even with all the hustle and bustle, Evereve employee Maddie Christensen says working retail during the Christmas season is extra special.

"The holiday season has been really good for sales, but it's also fun to help people find something," Christensen said."When they come in, we ask questions about how we can help them or who they are shopping for. It's just really fun to help them find something special."

With the countdown to Christmas on, many folks are still searching for that perfect gift.

Even though it can cause some stress, waiting to do your Christmas shopping isn't always a bad idea because there are plenty of bargains to be found.

"Every single place does have different sales, different times, different fun little things," Evereve employee Madalyn Reynolds said. "For example, we had our 'Very Merry Deal' which was just a fun little thing that we were able to do."

As well as seasonal promotions, retailers also rely on social media to attract their shoppers.

And if you're looking for a gift for yourself, keep an eye out for after Christmas sales.