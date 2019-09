Thousands of homes and businesses remain without power Wednesday morning after a storm tore through the heart of the city.

According to Xcel Energy's outage map, over 7,000 customers are without power as of 7:30 a.m.

A number of stop lights in the south central part of the city are down or not functioning. Police say to treat inoperative stop lights as a four-way stop.

An Xcel Energy spokesman asked residents to give crews space as they worked.