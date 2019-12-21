Thousands visit Winter Wonderland display in Falls Park

For many, the experience of Falls Park during the Christmas season is a must, and thousands made their way downtown Sioux Falls to embrace just that Saturday evening.

Earl Phillips, and his wife Jan, often travel through South Dakota to visit their family in Rapid City, and for them stopping at the falls is always a priority.

"You see all these families together, you know they are gathering and having a good time," Jan said.

For Earl, the light display brings an overwhelming sense of nostalgia.

"It kind of reminds me of when my parents would stuff everyone in the car and we'd go look at Christmas decorations and the lights," Earl said. "Just seeing everything lit up brings back those memories."

For Mark Stensland, who operates the Falls Overlook Cafe, he couldn't be happier to help spread joy this holiday season.

"I worked corporate for many, many years and I did not make a mistake leaving that world," Stensland said. "This has been nothing but fun, everything is great."

Since the cafe's inaugural Winter Wonderland Celebration last month went so well, Stensland knew it was something he wanted to do again.

"It's all about local, serving local, and the community has really embraced that, we appreciate all of the individuals who come and support us everyday," Stensland said.

You can see the lights through January 5th, 2020. The park is lit up from 5 p.m. until midnight daily.