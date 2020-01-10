Three arrested after string of robberies in Minnehaha County

Authorities have arrested three people in connection to a string of robberies in Minnehaha County.

Officials with Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office and Sioux Falls Police Department said Friday that 51-year-old Spencer Brown of Tea, and 29-year-old Steven King of Sioux Falls, are in custody after being linked to recent robberies at the Red Roof Inn, Wall Lake gas station and a Dollar General store on West 12th Street.

Authorities said Brown and King are both facing first-degree robbery charges. Twenty-nine-year-old Sara Brown of Tea, has been charged with accessory to robbery, authorities say.

Authorities said Crime Stoppers tips and surveillance video from each robbery helped identify suspects and lead to searches at their homes. Authorities said during a search, a sawed-off shotgun, believed to be used in at least of the two robberies, was found.