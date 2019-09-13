Three injured in truck, culvert crash near Mitchell

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says three people were injured when a truck crashed into a washout culvert early Friday morning near Mitchell.

Highway patrol said around 3 a.m., 22-year-old Trevor Renelt, of Mitchell, ignored and drove around a road closed sign on 413th Avenue. He received non-life threatening injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Two passengers, a 21-year-old female, and a 19-year-old female were also injured. The 21-year-old was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to a Mitchell hospital. The 19-year-old had minor injuries, was not wearing a seatbelt and refused treatment.

Highway patrol said charges are pending against Renelt.