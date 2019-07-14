Three set to represent South Dakota in pageant

Three ladies are embarking on a life changing journey to Charleston, West Virginia to represent South Dakota at the Mrs. International Pageant. The Mountain State will present a few challenges for Morgan Wilson, her mother Tina, and their friend Josephine Woodson as they compete in the international pageant as Miss, Missus, and Pre-Teen.

These three are looking forward to building relationships with the other contestants and promoting their platforms. Josephine's platform is Kids in Action, and encourages kids to practice healthy habits such as being more active outside, and reduce the chances of heart attacks or stroke.

Tina Wilson's platform also brings awareness to health, and wants to influence those struggling to achieve that.

"I want to bring awareness to diabetes prevention,” Tina said. “I used to be over 300 pounds myself, and my husband also was quite heavy, and so we've both put some practices into play just incorporating small changes in our everyday lives to get where we are today."

Tina's daughter Morgan is tackling the obstacles created through social media by being “Cyber-Smart”.

It is intended to keep people safe on social media, but also reminds us not to become consumed by being in our phones.

"It's the first thing they do when they wake up, last thing they do before they go to bed. It's a huge procrastinator," Morgan Wilson said.

The ladies will be representing different age groups, but know this will be a unique opportunity when competition begins Monday.