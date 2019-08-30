Three teens sought in attempted robbery

Sioux Falls police are searching for three teens they say tried to rob a liquor store Thursday evening.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said the teens entered Booze Boys on West 12th Street around 7:30 p.m., wandering before asking to use the restroom.

When a clerk told them the restroom is for customers only, the teens started to leave. While the teens were leaving, a clerk noticed one of them had a bottle of liquor hidden behind their back.

Clemens said while the clerk took the bottle from the teen, another teen then grabbed a different liquor bottle. The clerk tried to stop the second teen but was punched several times before the teens threw the bottle and ran off.

Police said the clerk didn't sustain any serious injuries.

Clemens said no arrests have been made but police have made progress in identifying the teens.