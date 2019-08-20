Thrivent Financial hosts shoe drive

Thrivent Financial has partnered with Samaritan's Feet for a round of shoe drives Tuesday and Wednesday.

SDSU Ice Cream trucks will be located at Thrivent locations across Sioux Falls during the shoe drives. These drives are meant to address an ongoing need for shoes in communities everywhere.

"The ability for these kids to go back and just the confidence it provides them is just something that you probably can't put into words," said Melanie Keegan, Thrivent Financial's community engagement leader.

Those wishing to donate can bring a pair of shoes or a free-will donation and receive a free ice cream treat at the following Thrivent Financial locations:

12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thrivent Financial, 3901 W Technology Circle, Sioux Falls.

3 p.m. - 5 p.m. - Wednesday, Thrivent Financial, 6200 Old Village Place, Sioux Falls

Thrivent Financial has partnered with Samaritan's Feet across the country and there are 150 shoe drives happening across the nation.