Thune: Senate likely to discuss gun legislation this fall

South Dakota Senator John Thune (R) said he expects Congress to discuss gun legislation when they return from summer recess.

Mayors from more than 200 U.S. cities have sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell urging him to call the Senate back from its August recess to discuss legislation which would widen background checks on gun purchases.

The letter comes in the wake of a wave of mass recent mass shootings. Last weekend, gunmen in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas killed over 30 people.

Thune tells Dakota Radio Group he doubts the Senate will return from its recess early, but he said the topic of gun legislation will come up "for obvious reasons."

"I think right now, the focus is on how do we deter this type of behavior by these individuals," Thune said. "How do we detect it earlier, and what are the red flags that go up."

In February, the House of Representatives passed a bill expanding background checks, but the Senate has yet to take action on the bill.