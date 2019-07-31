Thune: There’s nothing better than a South Dakota road trip

Senator John Thune spoke on the Senate floor Wednesday about the upcoming congressional state work period and what he likes best about traveling around South Dakota, why the state is the best place in the country to take a road trip.

While on the Senate floor Thune added "I often joke that in August I’m basically just eating my way across South Dakota. Ice cream at the fair in Parker. Pork sandwiches with the pork producers. Milkshakes at Dakotafest. Cheese curds at the state fair. We have unforgettable road trip stops, like the Corn Palace in Mitchell or Wall Drug. Make sure to grab a homemade doughnut or a free ice water at Wall Drug, and take a picture for Instagram with the giant jackalope outside. And as for South Dakotans – well, they’re the nicest people you’re ever going to meet. A South Dakota road trip is worth it for the people alone.”

