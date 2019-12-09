Ticket information announced for Reba McEntire's concert in Sioux Falls

Country music star, Reba McEntire, will perform at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls on Sunday, April 26th, 2020. It was first announced she was coming to Sioux Falls earlier in November.

Tickets for her show in Sioux Falls will go on sale Friday at 10:00 AM. Presale tickets will go on sale Thursday at 10:00 AM.

You can purchase tickets at the box office or online at www.ticketmaster.com.

Ticket prices range in price from $49.50 to $225.

Tickets for other shows across the country went on sale November 22nd.