Tickets go on sale for Washington Pavilion's Performance Series

Washington Pavilion's Performance Series tickets go on sale this week.

Pavilion donors and subscribers can buy tickets for 12 different shows starting Wednesday morning.

The general public will have to wait until July 20. But there are other ways to score a seat early.

"If you happen to be going to JazzFest, we will have a booth set up out in the field so you can come and get your tickets that night," said Regina Ruhberg, Washington Pavilion's director of performance and events. "And if you are our friends and you like us on Facebook, you can get in on that early date also."

"The Play That Goes Wrong" kicks off the performance series in October. It wraps up with "An American in Paris" in February.

2019-20 pavilion performance series shows:

- "The Play That Goes Wrong", Oct. 18-19

- "Irving Berlin’s White Christmas", Nov. 15-17, 2019

- "The Color Purple The Musical", Jan. 14-16, 2020

- "A Bronx Tale: The Musical", Feb. 8-10, 2020

- "Waitress: A New Musical", March 9-11, 2020

- "Beautiful – The Carole King Musical", April 30 – May 2, 2020

Pavilion Performance Series subscriptions of all six shows or 'choose your own four' packages are still available. To purchase either a series package or single show tickets, visit the Washington Pavilion box office or go online at washingtonpavilion.org.