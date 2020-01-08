Tickets on sale for Dakota State University's event raising money for scholarships

Dakota State University's Gala is on Friday, February 21st at The District in Sioux Falls. This is the 32nd year for the gala, and the goal is to raise $150,000.

All of the money raised will support student scholarships. Organizers are expecting up to 400 guests at the event. There are both silent and live auctions with several different items available to bid on.

Social hour begins at 5:30 PM at The District, which is on West Empire Place near the Empire Mall. You can purchase tickets to the event here.

Dakota State University is in Madison, SD. Its primary focus of education is the cyber world. It remains one of the few universities in the nation that provides students with technology needed to excel in any career.