Tickets to an upcoming rivalry game between South Dakota State University and North Dakota State University are already sold out.

SDSU spokesperson Jason Hove said the final tickets for Saturday's Dakota Marker Game sold out Monday morning.

The announcement comes after ESPN declared its College GameDay preview show will broadcast live from Brookings ahead of the game.

Hove said information regarding SDSU student admission will be announced by Tuesday.

Kickoff for the game is set for 2 p.m.