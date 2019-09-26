Tiny homes benefit CO-2 emissions

Finding unique ways to "go green" is something many people are trying to do.

One lady moved into a tiny home in Aberdeen. Now she is seeing the benefits of downsizing.

Leslie Barbour moved into her home in Aberdeen last year.

"I was living in a 720 square foot duplex," said Leslie Barbour, the owner of the tiny house.

Before her move she always watched shows about tiny houses. It gave her the idea to look into building her own.

"This lot popped up that was dirt cheap, and very narrow but very long, and I thought I could build a tiny house on that," Barbour said.

She reached out to the zoning board to learn what she needed to do to build her tiny house.

"Legally a house that should have been here would probably be about five feet wide, so I had to apply for a ten foot variance," Barbour said.

Leslie knows tiny houses are very environmentally friendly, she recently built a relationship with the organization "Green Aberdeen."

"Having tiny homes like this definitely puts a smaller carbon footprint. You have less to cool in the summer and less to heat in the Winter," said Enno Limvere, the President of "Green Aberdeen."

This is the first home that has been permitted using the "tiny home" description in Aberdeen.

Leslie Barbour and the people with "Green Aberdeen" hope more people build tiny homes as a way to cut down on CO-2 emissions.

"You're using more energy to heat and cool those larger places so that just really doesn't really help us to get to that carbon neutral space where we need to be," Limvere said.

​"I hope to still encourage people that they can do this too," Barbour said.

Allowing Leslie to build her home did require a variance from the zoning board. The City Planner said that process was a painless one.