Tips for keeping your pet cool all summer long

From dogs to birds, every pet needs a little extra care during the summer, and fortunately, there is plenty owners can do for them.

For most pets, lots of shade and water is key. Giving almost any animal a way to escape the sun, combined with water to rest in (not just drink) keeps their body temperature low. And for smaller critters, like a hamster or guinea pig, an ice cube wrapped in a tea bag for them to lean against will do the trick.

Another layer of protection animals have is their fur coats. Giving cows or dogs a trim will help them shed some heat, but their fur should still be at least an inch long to avoid sunburn.

And with all pets, make sure to keep them out of parked vehicles, which heat up quickly. Even if a pet survives a long stay in a hot vehicle, they can sustain brain or liver damage that cannot be cured.

Farm animals should also be handled with care while traveling. It is best to move animals in before the heat of the day, and plan stops where they can find some non-confined shade and water.

The most important thing is paying attention to your pet. If a pet is excessively panting, unsteady, excessively drooling or has collapsed, then it is suffering from heat stroke and should see a vet.