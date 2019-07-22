Tires accepted for free at the Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill

The Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill will accept used tires for free thru Oct. 31 as part of an effort to reduce the mosquito population in the Sioux Falls region.

“Waste tires pose numerous threats to our health and environment because they provide excellent breeding grounds for mosquitoes," said Don Kuper, Landfill Superintendent. "This is a great opportunity to get rid of unwanted tires to help keep our community clean and safe.”

The landfill is located at 26750 464th Avenue, Hartford, (west of Sioux Falls from 41st Street). It's open Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. - closed on Sundays.

The free tire recycling is for residential customers in Lake, Lincoln, McCook, Minnehaha, and Turner counties. There will be a charge for tires from commercial businesses.