Toddler saves mom after calling 911 for help

Aksel Youmans learned how to call 911 in a Safety Town class. Just hours later that same day he had to use those skills to help his own mom.

Safety Town is a two week program that's led by Brookings police officers and paramedics that help children understand what to do in an emergency.

Right after Aksel learned how to call 911 and other emergency skills he was put to the test six or seven hours later when he had to call 911 for his mom. The same paramedic he had been learning from happened to be the one on duty to answer that call for help.

"I was very surprised. Aksel came out and greeted us and he was like hey you were just at my Safety Town today I know you," Paramedic, Wendy Long said.

Aksel Youmans is only 5-years-old and was put in a traumatic situation, but managed to stay calm through it all.

"Kind of overwhelmed that a young man was able to do that with such skill," Paramedic, Monte Gummer said.

Aksel was able to tell dispatch exactly what was going on. His mom Niki Youmans was having another medical episode, but it was unlike anything she experienced before.

"My mom was feeling like she was going to pass out," Aksel Youmans said.

"I just seemed to have an episode that was a lot worse than what's happened in the past," Niki said.

She was going in and out of consciousness. Her medical issues aren't fully diagnosed, but without the skills Aksel learned from Safety Town his mom could have been in a worse situation.

"I called 911 when she told me to," Aksel said.

"I'm very happy he was there. I was home alone at the time then my husband had dropped Aksel off," Niki said.

Niki says she's extremely proud of her son for remembering everything he had learned that day. Wendy also had a son go through this experience with Aksel graduating in the same class.

"I found it so encouraging that he came home every day with something important that he had learned," Long said.

After Aksel's brave and quick thinking he was awarded a Chief's Coin for Excellence by the Brookings Chief of Police. Not many of these are given out. Niki said she and her husband taught Aksel these skills before attending Safety Town.

"Until you actually do it and are able to see ambulances, police men and learn it from other people other than your parents I don't really think it sinks in," Niki said.

Niki is still doing well. She said she's just really proud of what her son did to help her. The staff at Safety Town says hopefully the kids never have to use this information to call 911, but they said this program is valuable to have.

There is one Safety Town session left this summer. The program does work off of donations which they say they are in need of.

