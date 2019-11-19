Tofurky founder in Sioux Falls Wednesday for Global Entrepreneurship Week

Seth Tibbott is the founder of Tofurky, which started in 1980. He will be in Sioux Falls Wednesday as part of Global Entrepreneurship Week. He will share his story of starting Tofurky at the event called 1 Million Cups. It will start at 9:00 AM at the Museum of Visual Materials in Downtown Sioux Falls.

Tibbott founded Turtle Island Foods, which is now known as "The Tofurky Company," in 1980. He built a 3-story treehouse while he tried to get his business up and running that he lived in for seven years. In 1995, he introduced the first nationally marketed vegan holiday roast called "Tofurky." The brand now includes 35 different vegan products that are sold in 27,000 stores worldwide.

Tibbott will also participate on a panel at Augustana University while he is in Sioux Falls. The panel is called "Riding the Protein Highway: a plant-based panel discussion." It's from 1:00 PM until 2:30 PM on Wednesday at the Hamre Recital Hall. That is inside the Humanities Building. If you plan on attending this event, you will need to register here. Other panelists include Patrick Sayler from The Co-op Natural Foods, Kurt Loudenback from Grand Prairie Foods, and Phil Kerr from Prairie Aquatech.

Tofurky is celebrating its 40th anniversary and the company's history will be shared in a new book titled "In Search of the Wild Tofurky." It was written by Tibbott.