Toilet rebate offered to Sioux Falls residents

Every time you flush, your old toilet could be costing you money, both in water use and sewer fees. The city of Sioux Falls estimates up to 18,000 toilets in the city may still qualify for an upgrade to high efficiency, and a credit on your water bill.

Brian Bolcerek, Manager at Handy Man Plumbing says the efficiency all comes down to how much water your toilet is using per flush.

Considering that toilets used to be up to 5 gallons per flush in the 1970s, that's a big change which can save you money on your water bill. The City is offering an extra incentive, according to Darin Freese, Water quality program for the city of Sioux Falls. "Our rebate program started in 2003, since then we estimate the city has saved over five billion gallons of water due solely to our plumbing retrofit rebate program," said Freese.

And if you're wondering how well these new, lower usage toilets work to get the job done...

"That's all been fixed now. They went to a bigger flapper, so you're getting more water volume coming down making a better flush for you," said Bolcerek.

Rebates for residential toilets are 75 dollars for the first one and graduate down with each toilet replaced in the home. Non-residential replacements start at 50 dollars.

The City also offers rebates on irrigation system upgrades.