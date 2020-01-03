Tom Osborne speaks in Sioux Falls

On Friday, GreatLife Cares Foundation welcomed its program's founder, Nebraska football legend Tom Osbourne, to speak at their instructional planning center.

The former University of Nebraska coach and state representative spoke on the value of mentoring and announced the foundation of a team.

"We're going to start a teammates chapter here in Sioux Falls and so far we're in about 170 school districts in 5 states," Osborne said. "We're mentoring about 10,000 kids. And so having a caring adult in their lives, somebody who supports you, cares about you, wants you to be all that you can be, is really important."

Teammates executive director Lora Hayes says that they are excited to bring the partnership to Sioux Falls.

To become a mentor, donate, or learn more visit siouxfallsteammates.org.