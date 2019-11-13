Tony award-winning cast visits Sioux Falls vets

Cast and crew from a Tony award-winning show visited Sioux Falls veterans.

Members from Bandstand volunteered at the Sioux Fall Veterans Administration on Tuesday. Bandstand is based in 1945 when six soldiers return from war and join a national competition to find the nation's next great musical stars.

The cast and crew played bingo with those at the VA. For the cast, it offered an opportunity to take a break from the norm.

"It's great," said Benjamin Powell, Bandstand performer. "Especially after a week of traveling so much, it's nice to just be able to relax, meet some veterans, talk to some people and I realized that I've never actually played bingo before, so that's even more fun for me to have that new experience."