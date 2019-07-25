Too many prisoners at the Codington County Detention Center

The Codington County Area detention center serves seven counties. That's never been an issue, until this month. The facility has nearly reached its maximum capacity.

Between the months of April and June, the Codington County Area Detention Center never had more than 70 inmates. This month that number has jumped to 88 inmates. That many inmates can cause some issues, but there are things being done to bring those numbers back down.

"We have a 96 bed facility. In a perfect world, that's 96 people sleeping in a bad," Brad Howell, the Codington County Sheriff said.

"We'd have the perfect amount of males, females, and juveniles, in that amount there," Sheriff Howell said.

Having a full facility causes many problems, Chief Correctional Officer Matt Blackwelder and his staff have to be even more vigilant than normal.

"We do have more assaults, more fights, the tensions kind of rise with the inmates," Sheriff Howell said.

"Safety's number one, and number two is you have to do what's most important," Chief Correctional Officer Matt Blackwelder.

There are some measures being taken to generally help keep numbers low.

The Codington County Justice Advisory Committee studies issues like these, and makes recommendations on what changes can be made.

"One of the steps that we're looking at now the court system. Is there anything that we can do to streamline that system," Sheriff Howell said.

There have been a lot of remodels done on the building itself. The sheriff and his staff will continue to try and utilize every part of the building.

"I think it's helping, anything we can do to help get the numbers down helps us, so the lower we are, the better we are," Blackwelder said.

Another program that has helped keep numbers down in the past is the 24/7 sobriety program.

It allows people to stay out of jail, but periodically check in to perform, sobriety tests.

The Sheriff will have to move inmates to other facilities if the Codington County Jail runs out of beds.