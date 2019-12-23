Top baby names announced at Sanford Health for 2019

Evelyn tops the list for newborn girls and Liam topped the list for most popular name for the boys at Sanford Health in 2019.

Evelyn took over the number one spot after Emma slipped out of the top five this year. The name Emma held the honors three of the previous four years.

Liam moved up one spot on the list from last year, bumping Oliver down to the number two spot. Liam was the second most popular name for a boy at Sanford in 2014 and was in the top five in 2016 and 2017.

A list of the top five baby names for 2019 for girls and boys at Sanford Health can be found below:

Girls:

1. Evelyn

2. Madelyn

3. Addison

4. Charlotte

5. Harper and Hazel (tied)

Boys:

1. Liam

2. Oliver

3. Adam

4. Benjamin

5. Carter