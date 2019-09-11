Tornado Recovery Fund established for storm victims

The Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation has established a tornado recovery fund following three tornadoes left a trail of damage Tuesday night.

Gifts to the Sioux Falls Tornado Recovery Fund can be made online at sfacf.org or can be delivered to the community foundation's office, at 200 N. Cherapa Place in downtown Sioux Falls. The funds will be used to help residents recover from tornado-related damage.

The community foundation will partner with the Helpline Center and other area nonprofits and relief agencies to evaluate needs and distribute funds to storm victims as appropriate.

“We're proud to be part of a community that rallies together in times of need,” said Community Foundation President Andy Patterson. “Already this morning we've received a number of calls and messages from folks asking how they could help those impacted by last night's tornado, more examples of the spirit of generosity and care that exists here. We established this Fund to help our neighbors in need at this difficult time and our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been impacted.”