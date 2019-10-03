Tornado-damaged Pizza Ranch shares plans for redevelopment

A restaurant devastated by a tornado that touched down in Sioux Falls last month says it is moving forward with repairs, but it will likely be months before it reopens.

The Pizza Ranch on 41st Street aims to be back open by May or June of 2020, according to a post on its Facebook page.

The post says a salvage company has removed everything of value, and they are now moving forward with debris removal. The building will require extensive roof repairs.

Store owners say they are considering adding another 1,000-2,000 square feet to the store.

"We have great insurance to take care of our 100+ employees and will be back bigger and better than ever," the post ended.

The business was one of dozens of buildings that received serious damage after three tornadoes touched down in Sioux Falls on the night of Sept. 10.