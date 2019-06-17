Touchmark at All Saints launches concert series to benefit local non profits

Touchmark at All Saints in Sioux Falls is supporting three local non-profits by launching a concert series.

Courtesy of Touchmark at All Saints

There will be a concert each month through August. The first show is Tuesday, benefiting the South Dakota Alzheimer's Association. The show starts begins at 7:30 p.m. and features the Sioux Falls Municipal Band.

July's show will support the Banquet's project SOS and will feature the Hegg Brothers Band. The final concert, Aug. 7, will collect items for Feeding South Dakota. The featured entertainment is the Humbletown Band.

"We want to make sure that we are investing the community and that we are supporting the causes that are close to our hearts," said Amanda Snoozy, Touchmark at All Saints executive director. "And we have residents and family members who are suffering from Alzheimer's, so we really want to make sure that we are supporting and advocating for that program."

Food and ice cream trucks will also be there during each concert.

There is no cost to attend, but the public is encouraged to bring a donation for each non-profit.