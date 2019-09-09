Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Jaqualyn DeYoung of Tea Area

Tonight we have our first 'Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week' of the new school year.

Jaqualyn DeYoung is a senior at Tea Area High School and has a 4.03 grade point average.

Jaqualyn is involved with the 'National Honor Society' in addition to 'Teens Against Tobacco Use' and 'Health Occupations Students of America'. She is also active in both Band and Orchestra.

Jaqualyn DeYoung knows how to carry a tune or two.

For years she has been involved in Band and Orchestra at Tea Area.

While her musical talents are easy to see and hear it's also easy to see how her work in the classroom is also something to be admired.

"I was really happy to find out. I was kind of surprised. I wasn't really expecting it." Jaqualyn said>

Jaqualyn says being honored as a 'Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week' came out of left field for her.

The work she has done here the last three years has put her in a position now of being on the cusp of leaving high school and taking that next big step.

But now that the moment is close to being here she's a bit hesitant. "The past three years i was really ready to get out of high school. But now that its my senior year I've realized that I don't want to leave yet."

"Jacki never settles. She always pushed herself for the next challenge and that's why i like to call her tenacious because she just knows what needs to be done." Mary Beth Sutton is the Assistant Band Director at Tea Area and says Jaqualyn DeYoung is one of those students she will remember for all the right reasons. "Jacki is just one of those kind of students that just understands the bigger picture. She is focused. She is disciplined."

It is that discipline that will guide Jaqualyn going forward. She does have some decisions still to make but she knows what she wants the end result to be.

"I'm going to go to college. I'm not sure exactly where yet but...and I'm not sure what I'm going to major in yet. I just know its going to be something medical." Jaqualyn said.

And in that future medical profession she says it will be what she has learned here at Tea Area that will set her apart. "It's a lot of teamwork and still a lot of hard work. So I'm hoping to bring those skills that I've learned here into that profession."

For being named our Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week, Jaqualyn receives a $250 scholarship from Southeastern Electric Coop which is a local Touchstone Energy cooperative.

