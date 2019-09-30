Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Callie Frei of Wagner

Callie Frei still has one year left of high school, but her sites are already set on college. She wants to be prepared for what will come after high school.

That's why she's taking english as a dual credit course. That means she is getting college credit for taking the class.

"They're a little bit more challenging than all my high school classes, but they're not that much more challenging. But I also have a lot of free time," Frei said.

Next semester, she hopes to take math and another class for dual credit, which would minimize some of that free time that right now she uses to help others.

"In the study hall that I'm in, I'm known as like the teacher, so I help all of them in there," she said. "So then I'm always willing to help them because I always want my classmates to succeed too."

It's hard to believe she has time to spare when she's involved in FFA, National Honor Society, Student Council, volleyball and golf.

"I don't want to go into college not prepared, so I think Wagner does a really good job preparing us to go to college," Frei said.

Her school counselor said she's ready for college and beyond.

"She has the tools to be successful whatever she chooses to do. Right now, it's dentistry down the long run. But she's going to rock it out," Vanessa Iverson said. "She's going to have a lot of people who's going to be following her."

Iverson said she's a trustworthy student.

"She's so personable. But she's also that go-to for kids and for staff when we need someone to step up with those leadership skills," Iverson said.

But Callie said it's the encouragement from school staff that helps her step up and challenge herself.

"They want us to do the best that we can and so they're making us do the hardest work that we can, always hoping that we do the best," Frei said.

This is ultimately preparing her for her next step in life, which she said is South Dakota State University. She plans on majoring in human biology and then moving on to dental school.

For being our Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week, Callie receives a $250 scholarship from Charles Mix Electric Association, which is a local Touchstone Energy Cooperative.