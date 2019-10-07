Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Derek Pravecek

Derek Pravecek is number one in his class at Scotland High School, and he keeps a busy schedule.

"Between school and I'm in football now, there's not a lot of time for other things," he said. "But I try to make time for friends, family, church."

It's hard to make time when he's involved in so much like FFA, Quiz Bowl, church choir, and National Honor Society.

On top of that, the senior is taking courses like astronomy and calculus for college credit.

"He takes all of our hard classes and asks for more, just a great guy to have around," Chris McGregor said, who is the principal at Scotland High School. "He's involved in everything, and we're proud of him at SHS."

McGregor said Pravecek excels at everything he does.

"Derek's a great role model, and that's what we want our younger students to look up to and be like," McGregor said. "And he does a great job mentoring the young kids and helping out his classmates."

This is something he enjoys doing.

"It's a reflection upon myself on how hard I have worked, and I feel like it helps me to work harder knowing that people recognize that I have," Pravecek said.

His teachers are another reason he works so hard.

"They truly do push us hard, and I really appreciate it from them," he said.

It's prepping him for the future, which he knows includes a four year college out of state. But he doesn't know which one specifically yet.

"I just want to experience more culture," he said.

He wants to study mechanical engineering after high school.

For being a Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week, he receives a $250 scholarship from Bon Homme-Yankton Electric Association, which is a local Touchstone Energy Cooperative.