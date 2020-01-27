Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Dirby Bawek

Dirby Bawek is a senior at Doland School, who is involved in several organizations, including FFA, which he really enjoys.

"You meet people from all over the United States, all over South Dakota, and you become friends with nearly everybody you meet because of common interests," Bawek said.

He wishes he would have been involved sooner.

"And probably around my sophomore year, I just decided I'm just going to put myself out there and almost, do everything I could," Bawek said.

"In his younger years, he did tend to slack off as everybody likes to do. You get into junior high, and it's a whole new world," Melissa Knox said, who is a science teacher at Doland School. "But he did see what he needed to do, and he has the determination to sit down and get it done."

That's what he's been doing ever since.

"I wish that I put myself out there a lot earlier. Doland is a great place, and I don't think there's any place I'd rather be. This is truly where I feel at home," Bawek said.

One of his teachers said he's always had the potential to succeed, and that's why she thinks he will continue to accomplish his goals.

"Dirby has a lot of like common sense smarts. He can put things together. He wants to go into engineering, which I think is going to be a great field for him because he is very conceptually bright," Knox said.

He plans on going to South Dakota State University next year to study agricultural and bio systems engineering.

For being named our Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week, Bawek received a $250 scholarship from Northern Electric Cooperative, which is a local Touchstone Energy Cooperative.