Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Emily Nold

Emily Nold said growing up in the agriculture industry has shaped who she is today. She is a senior at Rutland High School.

"It really influenced me in a positive way, and I think that everybody should get that opportunity," Nold said.

The principal of K-12 in the Rutland School District, Brian Brosnahan, said Nold will leave a positive mark on the school. She's been a leader for others, working hard inside and outside of the classroom.

"She strives to challenge herself, not only with our classes that we offer here on site, but she also takes a number of dual credit classes," Brosnahan said.

Nold said the small school setting at Rutland has helped her take these classes while being involved in a variety of activities, like FFA, sports, and student council.

"I feel like I've really had the opportunity to grow as a person and definitely has helped me grow my leadership skills and prepare me for the future," Nold said.

After high school, she plans on pursuing a degree in animal science.

She eventually wants to run her own business and live on a family farm.

"Emily is going to be extremely successful with whatever she decides to do with her postsecondary schooling," Brosnahan said.

It's school staff like Brosnahan that she said helped push her to do her best.

"It was definitely tough at times, but now that I'm getting closer to the end and moving on to better things, I definitely appreciate it," Nold said.

For being named our Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week, Nold received a $250 scholarship from Sioux Valley Energy, which is a local Touchstone Energy Cooperative.