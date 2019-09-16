Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Grace Nelson of Madison

Tonight's 'Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week' is Grace Nelson, a Senior at Madison High School with a 4.05 grade point average.

Grace is a member of the Student Council and is active with the Future Farmers of America, the school newspaper and debate.

She also plays Basketball and Volleyball.

"I've been able to be involved in everything and some of my best friends are here and its just been so much fun." Grace Nelson tells us her time in high school hasn't been about passing time until graduation. She says what she has done here has enriched her life. "I'm really going to miss this school. The teachers and the staff they're all here to help and they just provide so much support. It's definitely going to be different."

Grace currently has a 4.05 grade point average which is the result of her hard work.

But when you talk to her about it she says the credit doesn't all go to her.

She says the support she has received from her instructors has helped her accomplish what she has.

"I know that they've definitely...they definitely pushed me to be my best and I wouldn't have it any other way. It's definitely preparing me for the college scene and I'm just excited." Nelson said.

"Grace is a super outgoing, self starter, really is passionate about her education but is also passionate about people." Adam Shaw is the high school principal at Madison. He is the one who nominated Grace for this 'Scholar of the Week' award and he tells us Grace is in a position to accomplish whatever she sets her mind to. "I am really looking forward to seeing where Grace ends up in 5-6 years from now."

Right now Grace is in the midst of deciding where to go to school. She has narrowed her choices to Augustana in Sioux Falls or South Dakota State in Brookings.

While she says she's trying to decide what to study it sounds like she already has a pretty good idea. "I'm not entirely certain but whatever i do will be a pre-professional program so I'm looking at majoring in either Political Science, Economics, Government with a minor in History and then probably go onto law school."

How interested is Grace in a career in law? She arranged an internship at a local law firm so she could get an inside look at what an attorney does.

For being named our 'Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week', Grace receives a $250 scholarship from Sioux Valley Energy which is a local Touchstone Energy cooperative.