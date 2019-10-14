Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Haley Pedersen

A senior at Hamlin High School is crediting her success to her teachers.

Haley Pedersen is this week's Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week with a 4.03 GPA and involvement in things like National Honor Society and FCCLA.

Pedersen is racking up some college credit before she even leaves high school. She's taking anatomy and chemistry as dual credit courses.

"She's already checking off some of those boxes and taking some of those courses, so that when she steps in the door there, she's already got some credits in her pocket," Shelby Popham said, who is the counselor at Hamlin High School.

Pedersen's favorite class is english though because of her teacher.

"I know if it wasn't for my teachers, I wouldn't have tried as hard. They motivate me, and they care about me," Pedersen said.

The school counselor said it's staff like this that help students reach their full potential.

"So as a collective staff, we really focus on getting them the most opportunities, the most experiences," Popham said.

Pedersen wants to pursue nursing for her career.

"I feel like helping others. I just really like to do it," Pedersen said.

"She's very collected. She's calm. I think that when Haley is saying something that people should be listening because she's usually saying something that has a lot of meaning," Popham said.

Pedersen is hoping the younger students are listening now.

"Don't wish away your time in high school. You're only in high school once, and you can learn a lot. And also if you try and put yourself out there, it will benefit you later on," she said.

Pedersen wants to attend Lake Area Tech in Watertown after she graduates.

For being named our Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week, she receives a $250 scholarship from H-D Electric Cooperative, which is a local Touchstone Energy Cooperative.