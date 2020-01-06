Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Kayli Schaap

Kayli Schaap is involved in several activities including track, cross country, band, and the organization called Students Serving Our Seniors. In school, she has followed in her older siblings' footsteps, and it's paid off.

"They just really gave me a lot of advice, and I really took it to heart, and when I started taking college classes, I just did what they suggested for me to do, and now I'm done with my first year of college," Schaap said.

The principal at Beresford High School, Dustin Degen, said it's been fun to watch her take that advice in stride throughout the years.

"It's just been impressive just to see her mature, develop and identify that what she wants to do at school. She's compassionate, energetic, empathetic, driven," he said. "She does whatever she can do when she sets her mind to something."

She's setting her sights on college after high school. She hopes to go to a smaller, private Christian college, somewhere outside of the Midwest in the United States.

"I want to see what else the world has to offer because it's so big, and I want to explore it," Schaap said.

For being named our Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week, Schaap receives a $250 scholarship from Southeastern Electric Coop, which is a local Touchstone Energy Cooperative.