Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Owen Comes

Owen Comes, a senior at Waverly/South Shore School, is involved in several extracurricular activities like sports, science fair and 4-H. He said his involvement in all of it has made him a better person. His favorite part about attending Waverly/South Shore is the Coyote family.

"You have these personal relationships with all these teachers and the faculty members. I'm in the office once a day, either printing off some worksheet or something like that, and I always stop and have conversations. It's just a really welcoming environment, and I absolutely love it," Comes said.

It helps he embraces his time at school though.

"He's super involved, but mostly he's just this great kid, who is always willing to help out anybody if you ever need something done," Danielle Schonebaum said, who is the school counselor. "He's the first one to volunteer or he's the first one to say yep, I got this."

That might be why he's part of so many activities.

"It really helps with my people skills and being able to talk in front of people, and I think that's a really good skill to have, especially moving on into different career choices," Comes said.

Those career choices include commercial aviation or engineering.

"I really want to travel and explore the world and know more about stuff," he said.

"Owen is so passionate. He's always putting his full heart into everything that he does," Schonebaum said.

She said Owen is a positive role model for those who don't share the same traits as him.

"He always makes people feel like this is a place they should be and a place they deserve to be," she said. "It's difficult to find anything negative about him because he just works so hard at everything."

That's why she believes he will be successful at anything he does.

Owen doesn't want to go too far from home for college, so he's thinking about attending SDSU or UND.

For being named our Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week, he receives a $250 scholarship from Codington-Clark Electric Cooperative, which is a local Touchstone Energy Cooperative.