Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Rachel Blue

Rachel Blue spends a lot of time in the gym competing in various sports, most notably gymnastics.

"My sports have definitely helped shape me as a person, helped me develop my leadership skills and just working as a team, which is very important in life," Blue said.

She said many teachers have also played a role in her success so far.

"It's nice to know that all these teachers here care to get you prepared for college and anything else you might need prepared for," she said.

"I think she needs to look in the mirror and realize when push comes to shove, she's really been fueling the fire on her own," Tyler Thue said, who is a teacher for Henry School District.

She said she's benefited from going to a small school like Henry High School, getting more one-on-one time with teachers.

"I love this place. It's kind of like my second home," Blue said.

She will miss it but is prepared for what's ahead at North Dakota State University, where she plans to study pre-veterinary medicine.

For being named our Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week, Blue received a $250 scholarship from Codington-Clark Electric Cooperative, which is a local Touchstone Energy Cooperative.