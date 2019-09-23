Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Sierra Heidinger of Corsica-Stickney

Sierra Heidinger is a senior at Corsica-Stickney High School, where her favorite part of the day is band.

"I love being able to come together and make music. It's really important to me because it's like a team. You come in every day, and you're just ready to play together. Everyone has a different part," Heidinger said.

Band is just one of several things she's involved in. Some of her other activities include volleyball, National Honor Society, and being a Family Career and Community leader.

"It's a full schedule, but it's worth it. I know that staying up until 1 in the morning doing homework is worth it. When you put in time, it pays off," she said. "Grades pay off. Hard work pays off, studying, everything."

These are the qualities one of her teachers, Mike Tuschen, said will help her achieve goals.

"You hope those qualities continue and basing on what she's done at our high school, I just see her being very successful at the college level," he said.

Those traits include motivation, a hard work ethic, reliability, and a fun personality.

"Just that bubbly personality that's enjoyable, positive. And with the different challenges that students have today, I think she's that example of what you like to see, that positive attitude," Tuschen said.

It's clear with her friends by her side even during the interview for KSFY, that many others enjoy her personality.

"Everyone knows everyone, and we all love each other. My class, I just love everyone in my class," Heidinger said.

And it's those students for whom she hopes to make a difference.

"Leaving a legacy is my life goal. I want to make sure that younger people, I'm impacting them," she said. "I want to work with children when I get older. I want to be an elementary school teacher, and that is my life goal."

Heidinger isn't sure where she wants to college right now.

For being a Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week, she receives a $250 scholarship from Central Electric Cooperative, which is a local touchstone energy cooperative.