Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Sydney Kuhnert

Sydney Kuhnert works hard to be successful in school because she really enjoys learning. She's going to miss being in a smaller school setting at Gayville-Volin High School.

"I think it's a lot more personal, and you have a lot more opportunities when there's only 20 kids in your class," she said.

Kuhnert has taken advantage of several different opportunities like oral interpretation, being the manager for the girls basketball team and cheerleaders, and band.

"The hours and the practice that you have to put into it really helps you become a better person and teaches you about responsibility," Kuhnert said.

Her school counselor said being involved in so many activities shows just how passionate and committed she is.

"She's hard-working, responsible; sets a goal and works hard to achieve it," Natalie Selchert said. "But also very well-rounded in other ways in leadership and involved in other organizations, and so just contributes well to the school and community."

Kuhnert wants to continue giving back and pursue a major in English on the pre-law track at the University of South Dakota.

"I've always been really interested in crime TV shows and that just kind of got me on the idea. And then as I grew up, I decided that I really enjoyed helping people and that one way I wanted to do that was within our government. I just figured that being a lawyer would be a good fit for me," Kuhnert said.

Her mind is made up right now, but Selchert said she will succeed even if she changes it.

"She's got a lot of different talents. She could go a lot of different directions, but I know she has her mind set on a certain path and a certain goal, and I'm confident she'll do well in that," Selchert said.

For being named our Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week, Kuhnert receives a $250 scholarship from Clay-Union Electric Corporation, which is a local Touchstone Energy Cooperative.