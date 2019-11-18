Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Titus Waldner

The principal at Hitchcock-Tulare High School, Clint Nelson, said Titus Waldner is the type of student every teacher wants in their classroom. Nelson described Waldner as what it means to be a patriot, which is the school's mascot.

"He exemplifies a strong work ethic. He's a really good leader. He's not an outspoken person. He is more of a lead by example," Nelson said.

He said this is the case inside and outside of the classroom.

"He works extremely hard in the classroom. He works extremely hard on the football and basketball courts. He's just a stand-up, good guy," Nelson said.

Waldner does this all while being a leader.

"He's just the type of kid that every teacher wants in the classroom; very respectable young man, always willing to participate and help others," Nelson said.

He participates in football, basketball and FFA.

"Definitely learned a lot through them, learned a lot like perseverance and getting through tough situations," Waldner said.

Nelson said he will be missed at the school when he graduates.

Waldner said the feeling's mutual.

"He brings a good, moral character. He makes very good decisions in the classroom. He's a team football captain, and he's also our student body president here," Nelson said.

"All the teachers are all willing to help you with what you need and everyone's really nice here. Everybody's really friendly so that's what I enjoy," Waldner said.

Waldner plans to attend Timberline Bible College in Colorado for one year after high school. He's not sure what his plan is after that.

For being named our Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week, he receives a $250 scholarship from Dakota Energy Cooperative, which is a local Touchstone Energy Cooperative.